ICE ARREST

PORTLAND, Ore. — A father who had just put his children on a school bus was arrested last week by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents near Portland, officials said. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED

BOTHELL, Wash. — A suburban Seattle high school was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China – an action health officials say is unnecessary. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

BKC—PAC 12 THIS WEEK

A look at things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball. SENT: 520 words.

IN BRIEF

MISSING FISHERMAN BODY FOUND: Missing fisherman found dead in Newport Bay.

BREWER FRAUD: Bend brewer charged with defrauding customers of over $800K.

