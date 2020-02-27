Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 7:27 p.m.

OREGON GOP WALKOUT

SALEM, Ore. — Stymied by a walkout by Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature over a climate change bill, Democrats on Thursday said they will issue subpoenas to try to compel their return. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND STABBINGS SENTENCING ENHANCEMENTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury has ruled that Jeremy Christian callously disregarded the lives of the three men he stabbed on a Portland light rail train, was fueled by racist and religious bigotry, poses a future danger and can’t be rehabilitated. SENT: 310 words.

ICE ARREST

PORTLAND, Ore. — A father who had just put his children on a school bus was arrested last week by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents near Portland, officials said. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED

BOTHELL, Wash. — A suburban Seattle high school was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China – an action health officials say is unnecessary. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC—MLS SEASON PREVIEW

As Major League Soccer embarks on its 25th season with two new expansion teams, it seems worth noting how far the league has come in that quarter-century. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 1140 words. With AP photos.

BKC—PAC 12 THIS WEEK

A look at things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball. SENT: 520 words.

IN BRIEF

APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE: 2 burned, 30 displaced in Beaverton apartment fire.

STABBING MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATION: Man accused in Beaverton stabbings sent to hospital for evaluation.

MISSING FISHERMAN BODY FOUND: Missing fisherman found dead off Newport.

BREWER FRAUD: Bend brewer charged with defrauding customers of over $800K.

The AP-Portland, Ore.