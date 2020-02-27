WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BORDER WALL WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall, a U.S. judge in Seattle ruled Thursday. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 190 words. DEVELOPING.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED

BOTHELL, Wash. — A suburban Seattle high school was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China. SENT: 200 words.

ICE ARREST

PORTLAND, Ore. — A father who had just put his children on a school bus was arrested last week by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents near Portland, officials said. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

BKC—T25—SAN DIEGO-GONZAGA

San Diego plays No. 3 Gonzaga at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. Upcoming 600 words. Game starts at 6 p.m. PT. Photos

BKC—EASTERN WASHINGTON-SOUTHERN UTAH

Eastern Washington plays Southern Utah at America First Event Center. 6 p.m. PST game start.

HKN—SEATTLE PRACTICE FACILITY

SEATTLE — The foundation for Seattle’s future NHL franchise continued to take shape Thursday as the team broke ground on its practice facility just a few miles from the arena it will call home. By Tim Booth. SENT: 360 words.

SOC—MLS SEASON PREVIEW

As Major League Soccer embarks on its 25th season with two new expansion teams, it seems worth noting how far the league has come in that quarter-century. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 1140 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FACEBOOK WASHINGTON POLITICAL ADS: Washington agency rejects Facebook political ad settlement.

WASHINGTON GAY PANIC DEFENSE: Washington approves banning ‘gay panic’ defense of homicide.

—DEATH PENALTY-WASHINGTON: House committee approves death penalty repeal bill.

—WALMART-MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM: Walmart confirms it will launch a rival to Amazon’s Prime.

—POLICE CAR CRASH: Wapato police car crashes into house, sheriff investigating.