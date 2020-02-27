WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED

BOTHELL, Wash. — A suburban Seattle high school was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China. SENT: 200 words.

ICE ARREST

PORTLAND, Ore. — A father who had just put his children on a school bus was arrested last week by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents near Portland, officials said. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

BKC—T25—SAN DIEGO-GONZAGA

San Diego plays No. 3 Gonzaga at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. Upcoming 600 words. Game starts at 6 p.m. PT. Photos

BKC—EASTERN WASHINGTON-SOUTHERN UTAH

Eastern Washington plays Southern Utah at America First Event Center. 6 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

—POLICE CAR CRASH: Wapato police car crashes into house, sheriff investigating.