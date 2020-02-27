AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 27.

Thursday, Feb. 27 9:00 AM House Dems hold briefing on Medicare for All and racial equity – Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Debbie Dingell, Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Judy Chu hold briefing on Medicare for All and racial equity, alongside health experts All Means All Campaign founder Dr Sanjeev Sriram, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center Executive Director Liz Watson, and National Nurses United Lead Legislative Advocate Amirah Sequeira, and racial justice activist Kymone Freeman * During the briefing – which is held on the one-year anniversary of the introduction of Rep. Jayapal’s Medicare for All bill – the All Means All Campaign releases a series of fact sheets on racial disparities in the current health system for every Congressional district nationwide

Thursday, Feb. 27 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board meeting

Thursday, Feb. 27 3:00 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses FY’21 budget request – House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith discusses the Fiscal Year 2021 budget request via media roundtable

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 7:20 AM CPAC continues, with speakers including Secretary of State Pompeo – Conservative Political Action Conference continues, with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Ronald Reagan Dinner (7:30 PM EST) * Other speakers today include Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao; Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia; President’s Advisor (and ‘First Daughter’) Ivanka Trump; The Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr.; Republican Sen. Josh Hawley; Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin McCarthy, Andy Biggs, Devin Nunes, Lee Zeldin, Tom McClintock, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Mo Brooks, and Ron Estes; National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler; USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli; Trump for President Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, and Senior Advisors Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Katrina Pierson; U.S. Ambassadors to Israel Amb. David Friedman and to Germany Amb. Ric Grenell; Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner; and UK politician Nigel Farage

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, second weekend – 2nd Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, concluding weekend. Artists include Jaewoo Jung, Khambatta Dance Company and Kyoung-Shin Kim

