Washington St. looks to end streak vs Washington

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington State (14-14, 5-10) vs. Washington (13-15, 3-12)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to extend Washington State’s conference losing streak to five games. Washington State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Washington Huskies 79-67 on Feb. 9. Washington is coming off an 87-52 win over Cal on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELLEBY: CJ Elleby has connected on 34 percent of the 188 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 14-6 when scoring at least 62.

COLD SPELL: Washington State has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Washington defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the seventh-lowest mark in Division I. Washington State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 28 games (ranking the Cougars 298th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,