EWU, N. Colorado put streaks on line

Eastern Washington (20-8, 13-4) vs. Northern Colorado (20-8, 13-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its sixth straight conference win against Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Idaho Vandals 74-71 on Feb. 13. Northern Colorado is coming off a 93-49 win at home against Idaho in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Mason Peatling has directly created 55 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. Peatling has 30 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Northern Colorado has 46 assists on 95 field goals (48.4 percent) over its past three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 54 of 82 field goals (65.9 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Eastern Washington offense has averaged 75 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. Northern Colorado has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 311th, nationally).

