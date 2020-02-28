Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional=

Play-In=

Lynden Christian 76, Annie Wright 49

1B Regional=

Play-In=

Clallam Bay 57, Riverside Christian 51

Naselle 43, Muckleshoot Tribal School 39

2A Regional=

Play-In=

Clarkston 56, Franklin Pierce 31

Liberty (Spangle) 46, Fife 27

3A Regional=

Play-In=

Mt. Spokane 78, Shorecrest 49

Seattle Prep 85, Juanita 57

4A Regional=

Play-In=

Central Valley 67, Glacier Peak 49

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Regional=

Play-In=

King’s 62, Deer Park 44

Meridian 50, Vashon Island 44

Class 1B Regional=

Play-In=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 55, Sunnyside Christian 51

Taholah 68, Mount Vernon Christian 58

Yakama Tribal 71, Rainier Christian 61

Class 2B Regional=

Play-In=

Life Christian Academy 78, Brewster 65

Class 3A Regional=

Play-In=

Marysville-Getchell 54, Mount Tahoma 51

Seattle Prep 62, Spanaway Lake 57

Class 4A Regional=

Play-In=

Sumner 58, Kentwood 43

