Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are moving forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. It’s another effort by the conservative state to target the population as lawmakers also seek to keep transgender women from competition. A law firm that has challenged these birth certificate policies says only two other states block the changes. The Republican-dominated House voted 53-16 Thursday to pass the birth certificate measure that now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate. A federal judge scrapped a previous Idaho ban on birth certificate changes and warned against new rules. After the ruling, about 150 people over the next six months applied to change the gender on their birth certificates.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge in Idaho has overturned a federal directive to curtail environmental review and eliminate mandatory public comment periods concerning oil and gas leasing on some public lands. The Center for Biological Diversity says in a statement that the U.S. magistrate judge vacated five oil and gas leases in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, ruling the federal Bureau of Land Management failed to allow the public participation required by law. The ruling Thursday was connected to a broader lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s federal oil and gas leasing practices across 3,125 square miles of greater sage-grouse habitat.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation heading to the Senate. The House voted 56-14 Thursday to approve the measure. Backers say the measure clears up confusion when someone travels from a rural area to a city with a concealed firearm. Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas. Opponents say it’s a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

GOODING, Idaho (AP) — A Jerome woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing more than $660,000 from a southern Idaho dairy. The Times-News reports 35-year-old Stephanie Wells will be eligible for parole after three years. She pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft in November. Prosecutors said Wells was working as Box Canyon Dairy’s chief financial officer and accountant when she used company checks to pay credit card bills and falsified payments for a loan she had with the company.