Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Stymied by a walkout by Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature over a climate change bill, Democrats say they will issue subpoenas to try to compel their return. Oregon has become a front line in the battle over how to address global warming, with Democrats prioritizing a bill that would charge polluters for carbon credits and the minority Republicans objecting, saying it would increase costs for Oregonians. The Republicans walked out of the Senate on Monday before the bill come to to the floor for a vote. House GOP members joined the walkout on Tuesday. The House rules committee late Thursday voted to issue subpoenas ordering absent Republicans to appear before the panel.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has ruled that Jeremy Christian callously disregarded the lives of the three men he stabbed on a Portland light rail train, was fueled by racist and religious bigotry, poses a future danger and can’t be rehabilitated. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury also agreed with a prosecution argument that Christian showed no remorse for his victims. On Tuesday and Wednesday, prosecutors asked jurors six questions about Christian and his crimes. After deliberating for six hours, jurors answered all six questions yes by unanimous votes. The judge could use the jury’s findings to help determine Christian’s sentence. Jurors last week found Christian guilty last week of 12 crimes including murder, attempted murder and hate crimes against two teenage girls.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Two people were burned and dozens were displaced in a fire at a Beaverton apartment building. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says people started calling 911 before 10 a.m. Thursday to report heavy fire in a building in the Lombard Plaza apartment complex. She says firefighters found two people outside with burn injuries as flames and smoke billowed from the building. Police and property management evacuated residents. Fire spread to the shared attic of a building that had nine units. Two units were destroyed, and others were damaged. Firefighters contained the fire within an hour. The American Red Cross is helping about 30 people who have been displaced.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of stabbing a mother and daughter at a bank in December has been transferred to the Oregon State Hospital for treatment and an evaluation of his ability to help in his defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that at a Feb. 10 hearing, Washington County Circuit Judge Ricardo Menchaca committed Salvador Martinez-Romero to the state hospital for “hospital level care.” The judge’s decision came in response to a motion filed by Martinez-Romero. Lawyers for Martinez-Romero also have expressed concerns about their client’s mental competency. Martinez-Romero is facing a murder charge, three counts of attempted murder, and other charges in connection with the Dec. 18 incident at a Beaverton shopping center and in neighborhoods.