Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall. The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have ruled that the administration can begin diverting billions in military spending to the wall. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson contains different arguments which are not covered by those decisions. She found that diverting the money is unlawful because it would take money that Congress appropriated for the military and use it for domestic law enforcement.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense based on panic over a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity has been passed by lawmakers in Washington state. Nine states — California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island — had banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense. The Washington measure, passed by the Senate on a bipartisan 46-3 vote Wednesday, is named after Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year. The bill passed the House earlier this month on a 90-5 vote.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A House committee has passed a measure to repeal the state’s death penalty law, but whether it will receive vote by the full House is still uncertain. The bill would make permanent a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling that struck down capital punishment as arbitrary and racially biased. The measure would remove capital punishment as a sentencing option for aggravated murder and mandating instead a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk.

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus. Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel. She says the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday in a precautionary measure. Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.