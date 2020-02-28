Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 14 Oregon pulled away for a 69-54 win over Oregon State. Oregon had only a four-point halftime lead but started the second half with a 22-4 run to send the Beavers to their fourth consecutive defeat. Will Richardson added 15 points for the Ducks, and Anthony Mathis finished with 13. Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 15 points and Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds while T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points each for the Pacers, who have four of the last five games. CJ McCollum had 28 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. had 20 points and five rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, (26-34), who have lost five of six games.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title. Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga, which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored. Joey Calcaterra scored 19 points and Alex Floresca had 11 for undersized San Diego, which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga. Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise broke ground on its practice facility just a few miles from the arena it will call home. The facility will eventually house three full ice sheets and is part of a larger redevelopment project on the site of a former mall. The team’s practice facility and headquarters are the centerpiece of the redevelopment project. Seattle President and CEO Tod Lewieke says the practice facility is on a similar timeline as the team’s arena. Leiweke says the goal is to have the practice facility open in the summer of 2021