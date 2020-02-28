AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Feb. 28.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little hosts Capital for a Day in Cascade – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts Capital for a Day in Cascade, with Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier; Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould; Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever; Idaho Department of Finance Director Patti Perkins; Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen; Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Director David Langhorst; Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller; Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy; Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams; and representatives from Idaho’s Congressional Delegation and Small Business Development Center

Location: American Legion, 105 E Mill St, Cascade, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival

Location: Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S Deakin St, Moscow, ID

Weblinks: http://www.uidaho.edu/jazzfest, https://twitter.com/hampjazz, #hampjazz

Contacts: Vanessa Sielert, Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, vanessas@uidaho.edu, 1 208 885 6231