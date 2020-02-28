Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAGE GROUSE-ENERGY LEASES

BOISE — A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases on public lands that are home to the declining bird species greater sage grouse, in a ruling that said the Trump administration illegally curtailed public comment. The ruling doesn’t stop drilling already underway in areas with sage grouse, but it could help protect the birds from future activity. SENT: 600 words. WITH AP Photos.

ABORTION FUNDING BAN

BOISE — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions was approved Friday by a panel of lawmakers despite opposition from people on both sides of the abortion debate, including some who complained that it still allowed exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 460 words.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A long-awaited federal report out Friday rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save more than a dozen species of threatened or endangered salmon, saying such a dramatic approach would destabilize the power grid, increase overall greenhouse emissions and more than double the risk of regional power outages. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 970 words.

WHISKY SALES SCOTCHED

COEUR D’ALENE — Police have arrested a couple suspected of selling more than $3,000 worth of Scotch whisky from a Coeur d’Alene storage unit to undercover Idaho Liquor Division agents. SENT: 250 words.

YELLOWSTONE TOURISM-CORONAVIRUS

BILLINGS, Mont. — The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Chinese travel to Yellowstone National Park, according to tourism officials, but the impact will be small compared to the national effect. “Yes, we would anticipate it having some effect, but they are not our only customers,” Marysue Costello, executive director of the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, told The Billings Gazette. SENT: 1200 words. An AP Member exchange.

