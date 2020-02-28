Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Idaho targets transgender people, birth certificate changes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are moving forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. It’s another effort by the conservative state to target the population as lawmakers also seek to keep transgender women from competition. A law firm that has challenged these birth certificate policies says only two other states block the changes. The Republican-dominated House voted 53-16 Thursday to pass the birth certificate measure that now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate. A federal judge scrapped a previous Idaho ban on birth certificate changes and warned against new rules. After the ruling, about 150 people over the next six months applied to change the gender on their birth certificates.

SAGE GROUSE-LAND RULING

Judge vacates directive over energy lease public comments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge in Idaho has overturned a federal directive to curtail environmental review and eliminate mandatory public comment periods concerning oil and gas leasing on some public lands. The Center for Biological Diversity says in a statement that the U.S. magistrate judge vacated five oil and gas leases in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, ruling the federal Bureau of Land Management failed to allow the public participation required by law. The ruling Thursday was connected to a broader lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s federal oil and gas leasing practices across 3,125 square miles of greater sage-grouse habitat.

CONCEALED CARRY-IDAHO

Bill loosens restrictions on concealed carry laws in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation heading to the Senate. The House voted 56-14 Thursday to approve the measure. Backers say the measure clears up confusion when someone travels from a rural area to a city with a concealed firearm. Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas. Opponents say it’s a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

GRAND THEFT SENTENCE-DAIRY WORKER

Jerome woman sentenced to up to 14 years for dairy theft

GOODING, Idaho (AP) — A Jerome woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing more than $660,000 from a southern Idaho dairy. The Times-News reports 35-year-old Stephanie Wells will be eligible for parole after three years. She pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft in November. Prosecutors said Wells was working as Box Canyon Dairy’s chief financial officer and accountant when she used company checks to pay credit card bills and falsified payments for a loan she had with the company.

HOUSE FIRE-COUPLE BURNED

Two people severely burned in Pocatello mobile home fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two people were badly burned and at least one dog died in a mobile home fire in Pocatello on Tuesday. The Idaho State Journal reports the man and woman both remained hospitalized and were listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. The Pocatello Fire Department said the blaze was accidentally caused by one of the occupants of the home, when the person was smoking in bed. The two occupants were able to escape the fire but not before they were severely burned. Their names have not been released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED

Suburban Seattle high school closed over new virus concerns

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus. Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel. She says the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday in a precautionary measure. Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.