Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-GOP WALKOUT

Oregon Democrats subpoena boycotting GOP lawmakers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Stymied by a walkout by Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature over a climate change bill, Democrats say they will issue subpoenas to try to compel their return. Oregon has become a front line in the battle over how to address global warming, with Democrats prioritizing a bill that would charge polluters for carbon credits and the minority Republicans objecting, saying it would increase costs for Oregonians. The Republicans walked out of the Senate on Monday before the bill come to to the floor for a vote. House GOP members joined the walkout on Tuesday. The House rules committee late Thursday voted to issue subpoenas ordering absent Republicans to appear before the panel.

PORTLAND-STABBINGS-SENTENCING ENHANCEMENTS

Jury: Man callously disregarded life in train murders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has ruled that Jeremy Christian callously disregarded the lives of the three men he stabbed on a Portland light rail train, was fueled by racist and religious bigotry, poses a future danger and can’t be rehabilitated. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury also agreed with a prosecution argument that Christian showed no remorse for his victims. On Tuesday and Wednesday, prosecutors asked jurors six questions about Christian and his crimes. After deliberating for six hours, jurors answered all six questions yes by unanimous votes. The judge could use the jury’s findings to help determine Christian’s sentence. Jurors last week found Christian guilty last week of 12 crimes including murder, attempted murder and hate crimes against two teenage girls.

APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE

2 burned, 30 displaced in Beaverton apartment fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Two people were burned and dozens were displaced in a fire at a Beaverton apartment building. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says people started calling 911 before 10 a.m. Thursday to report heavy fire in a building in the Lombard Plaza apartment complex. She says firefighters found two people outside with burn injuries as flames and smoke billowed from the building. Police and property management evacuated residents. Fire spread to the shared attic of a building that had nine units. Two units were destroyed, and others were damaged. Firefighters contained the fire within an hour. The American Red Cross is helping about 30 people who have been displaced.

STABBING-MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATION

Man accused in stabbings sent to hospital for evaluation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of stabbing a mother and daughter at a bank in December has been transferred to the Oregon State Hospital for treatment and an evaluation of his ability to help in his defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that at a Feb. 10 hearing, Washington County Circuit Judge Ricardo Menchaca committed Salvador Martinez-Romero to the state hospital for “hospital level care.” The judge’s decision came in response to a motion filed by Martinez-Romero. Lawyers for Martinez-Romero also have expressed concerns about their client’s mental competency. Martinez-Romero is facing a murder charge, three counts of attempted murder, and other charges in connection with the Dec. 18 incident at a Beaverton shopping center and in neighborhoods.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED

Suburban Seattle high school closed over new virus concerns

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus. Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel. She says the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday in a precautionary measure. Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.

ICE ARREST

Man arrested by ICE near his kids’ school bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who had just put his two children on a school bus was arrested last week by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents near Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports on Feb. 19, the man identified by ICE as Tomas Galvan-Rodriguez, dropped his children off at a school bus stop, according to officials from the Tigard-Tualatin School District. ICE representative Tanya Roman said in a statement that ICE officers identified Galvan-Rodriguez and arrested him during a routine traffic stop. Roman says he is awaiting immigration proceedings before a federal judge. She attributed Galvan-Rodriguez’s arrest to his criminal background, which she said includes a 2004 conviction for a hit-and-run and a 2008 conviction for larceny, a misdemeanor charge.

MISSING FISHERMAN-BODY FOUND

Missing fisherman found dead off Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A body found in the waters off Newport has been identified as that of a fisherman who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Norman Grant was reported missing on Feb. 9. Cell phone records and video from local surveillance cameras put his last known location near a fishing boat that he worked on called the F/V Prolifik. The boat was moored at Hallmark Fisheries. Grant’s body was discovered about 80 feet south of the Hallmark Fisheries dock when another boat ran into something underwater on Feb. 26. No cause of death or other details have been released.

OREGON-LEGISLATURE-WALKOUT

Democrats: GOP walkout in Oregon is stalling key bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in Oregon tried to pressure boycotting Republican lawmakers back to the Statehouse by emphasizing bills that would help their constituents. But GOP senators stayed away Wednesday for a third day to block a bill on climate change they say should go before voters. Meanwhile, a Senate committee passed an amendment to a bill to ensure that campaign contributions cannot be solicited or used to pay fines or legal expenses incurred from being AWOL from the Legislature. The approval moves the bill onto a stack of other legislation that is frozen because of the walkout.