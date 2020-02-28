Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall. The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have ruled that the administration can begin diverting billions in military spending to the wall. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson contains different arguments which are not covered by those decisions. She found that diverting the money is unlawful because it would take money that Congress appropriated for the military and use it for domestic law enforcement.

Washington approves banning ‘gay panic’ defense of homicide

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense based on panic over a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity has been passed by lawmakers in Washington state. Nine states — California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island — had banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense. The Washington measure, passed by the Senate on a bipartisan 46-3 vote Wednesday, is named after Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year. The bill passed the House earlier this month on a 90-5 vote.

House committee approves death penalty repeal bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A House committee has passed a measure to repeal the state’s death penalty law, but whether it will receive vote by the full House is still uncertain. The bill would make permanent a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling that struck down capital punishment as arbitrary and racially biased. The measure would remove capital punishment as a sentencing option for aggravated murder and mandating instead a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk.

Suburban Seattle high school closed over new virus concerns

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus. Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel. She says the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday in a precautionary measure. Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.

Wapato police car crashes into house, sheriff investigating

WAPATO, Wash. (AP) — The Yakima County sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash of a Wapato police car into a home Sunday night. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the driver, described as a former Wapato officer, was driving toward Wapato around 8 p.m. when the car went off the road and crashed, according to Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. He says it’s not known what the driver was doing but it’s believed he was returning the vehicle. The driver’s name has not been released. The crash cracked brick on the corner of the house and damaged a downspout. Attempts to contact Wapato police were not successful.

US schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus

Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities. Districts are rushing to update emergency plans after federal officials warned that the virus, which started in China, is almost certain to begin spreading in the U.S. Many are preparing for possible school closures that could stretch weeks or longer, even as they work to tamp down panic among students, parents and teachers. School letters sent home from Florida to California seek to assure parents the risk is still very low.

2 Washington state teens survive fentanyl overdose

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Investigators in Washington state have issued a warning to residents of Bellevue about the dangers of fentanyl after two teenagers survive accidental overdoses minutes apart. KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the two Bellevue High School students believed they were taking the pain-killing drug Percocet, but authorities believe the pills were fentanyl or laced with fentanyl. Bellevue Police Department confirmed CPR was used on the 17-year-old boy from Bellevue and Narcan was used to revive the 18-year-old boy from Yarrow Point. Detectives say both boys told police that the pills were bought from the street. An investigation into where the pills came from is underway.

Washington state collects 420K presidential primary ballots

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 420,000 voters in Washington state have sent in their presidential primary ballots two weeks before the votes will be counted. The Seattle Times reported that the secretary of state’s office said about 9.4% of registered voters in the state had cast their ballots as of Wednesday. Officials say more than 92,000 ballots, representing 7% of registered voters, were collected in King County. Ballots were mailed last week. About 220,000 Democratic ballots have been received and 185,000 Republican ballots. President Donald Trump is the only Republican running.

Man arrested by ICE near his kids’ school bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who had just put his two children on a school bus was arrested last week by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents near Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports on Feb. 19, the man identified by ICE as Tomas Galvan-Rodriguez, dropped his children off at a school bus stop, according to officials from the Tigard-Tualatin School District. ICE representative Tanya Roman said in a statement that ICE officers identified Galvan-Rodriguez and arrested him during a routine traffic stop. Roman says he is awaiting immigration proceedings before a federal judge. She attributed Galvan-Rodriguez’s arrest to his criminal background, which she said includes a 2004 conviction for a hit-and-run and a 2008 conviction for larceny, a misdemeanor charge.

Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Five people who prosecutors say are the leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations. The charges in Virginia and Washington state include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation. Twenty-six-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of bomb threats made in Virginia. Prosecutors say Denton is a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. In Seattle, prosecutors say they’ve charged four Atomwaffen members with cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications.