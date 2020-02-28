Oregon Daybook
Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Feb. 28.
Friday, Feb. 28 9:00 AM Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Passage Task Force meeting
Location: 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR
Contacts: Greg Apke, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, greg.d.apke@state.or.us, 1 503 947 6228
Friday, Feb. 28 5:30 PM New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie keynotes Oregon ACLU annual Liberty Dinner
Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR
Contacts: Sarah Armstrong, ACLU of Oregon, sarmstrong@aclu-or.org, 1 503 756 3147
Friday, Feb. 28 NIKE Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date
Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828
Saturday, Feb. 29 8:45 AM Oregon Right to Life Conference
Location: Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Rd, Tualatin, OR
Contacts: Liberty Pike, ORTL communications director, liberty@ortl.org
Saturday, Feb. 29 9:00 AM Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting
Location: Anne Basker Auditorium 500 NW 6th St, Grants Pass, OR
Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338
