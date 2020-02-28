AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Feb. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 9:00 AM Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Passage Task Force meeting

Location: 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Greg Apke, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, greg.d.apke@state.or.us, 1 503 947 6228

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 5:30 PM New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie keynotes Oregon ACLU annual Liberty Dinner

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.aclu-or.org/, https://twitter.com/ACLU_OR

Contacts: Sarah Armstrong, ACLU of Oregon, sarmstrong@aclu-or.org, 1 503 756 3147

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 NIKE Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 29 8:45 AM Oregon Right to Life Conference

Location: Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Rd, Tualatin, OR

Weblinks: https://www.ortl.org/, https://twitter.com/ORRightToLife

Contacts: Liberty Pike, ORTL communications director, liberty@ortl.org

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 29 9:00 AM Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting

Location: Anne Basker Auditorium 500 NW 6th St, Grants Pass, OR

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338