Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s first coronavirus case emerged on Friday, and the infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be temporarily closed, authorities said. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A long-awaited federal report out Friday rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save more than a dozen species of threatened or endangered salmon, saying such a dramatic approach would destabilize the power grid, increase overall greenhouse emissions and more than double the risk of regional power outages. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1170 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND HOUSING RULES

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge in Portland said he won’t block new city housing screening and security deposit rules taking effect this weekend because a rental industry group waited too long to file a legal challenge. SENT: 360 words.

SPORTS

OLY—US MARATHON TRIALS SHOE GAME

In his biggest race, distance runner Jacob Riley might slip on a pair of shoes he’s never even broken in. The reason is simple: They’re supposed to be fast. By Pat Graham. SENT: 850 words.

IN BRIEF

CHLORINE PLANT FIRE: Fire at chlorine plant causes shelter-in-place alert.

MAN KILLED CHARGES: 2 men face murder charges in shooting death of man in van.

PARK NEGLIGENCE LAWSUIT: Ex-tenant sues RV park for negligence over living conditions.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Body found in creek, police call death suspicious.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOL CLOSED: Person related to staffer at a Washington high school that closed tested negative for the new virus. With AP photos.

CHILD SEX ABUSE SENTENCE: Salem man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing child.

