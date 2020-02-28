AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle (14-14, 7-6) vs. California Baptist (20-8, 9-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle seeks revenge on California Baptist after dropping the first matchup in Seattle. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Lancers shot 36.7 percent from the field while limiting Seattle to just 28.4 percent on the way to the 72-65 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Milan Acquaah, De'jon Davis, Ferron Flavors Jr., Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 73 percent of California Baptist's scoring this season including 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. California Baptist has 29 assists on 78 field goals (37.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Seattle has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 13th nationally. The Seattle defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 229th).

