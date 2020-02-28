WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A long-awaited federal report out Friday rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save more than a dozen species of threatened or endangered salmon, saying such a dramatic approach would destabilize the power grid, increase overall greenhouse emissions and more than double the risk of regional power outages. By Gillian Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos, AP Graphic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US SCHOOLS

Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities. By Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

With: VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGHS SCHOOL CLOSED: Seattle-area high school closed a second day over new virus concerns.

SPORTS

BKC—WASHINGTON STATE-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — After snapping a nine-game losing streak, Washington hosts rival Washington State in its final home game of the season on Friday night. The Cougars toppled the Huskies earlier this month in Pullman. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 6 p.m. PT. 700 words.

IN BRIEF:

—PORTLAND HOUSING RULES: Judge denies request to delay Portland’s new rental rules.

—POLICE SHOOTING: Washington State Troopers fatally shoot man following chase.

—FIREWORKS BAN: Fireworks ban proposed for King County unincorporated areas.