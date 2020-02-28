AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Feb. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 7:20 AM CPAC continues, with speakers including Secretary of State Pompeo – Conservative Political Action Conference continues, with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Ronald Reagan Dinner (7:30 PM EST) * Other speakers today include Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, President’s Advisor (and ‘First Daughter’) Ivanka Trump, The Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr., Republicans Sen. Josh Hawley and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin McCarthy, Andy Biggs, Devin Nunes, Lee Zeldin, Tom McClintock, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Mo Brooks, and Ron Estes, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli, Trump for President Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, and Senior Advisors Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Katrina Pierson, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Amb. David Friedman, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amb. Ric Grenell, Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner, and UK politician Nigel Farage

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Oxon Hill, MD

Weblinks: http://cpac.conservative.org/, https://twitter.com/CPAC, #CPAC2020

Contacts: Ian Walters, ACU Communications Director, IWalters@conservative.org, 1 202 347 9388

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 9:00 AM House Dems discuss youth tobacco ‘epidemic’ – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Reps. Frank Pallone Jr., Richard Neal, Karen Bass, Raul Ruiz and Kim Schrier hold a press event ahead of the House vote on ‘H.R. 2339 – Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act’, which provides a ‘comprehensive’ approach to address the youth tobacco ‘epidemic’, which has surged in recent years with the introduction of e-cigarettes

Location: H-137, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Live stream available here: https://www.facebook.com/NancyPelosi/ * Crews may access H-137 no earlier than 7:30 am

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Derek Kilmer and Ann McLane Kuster discuss 2020 agenda – Democratic Reps. Derek Kilmer and Ann McLane Kuster host a press conference on the New Democrat Coalition’s 2020 agenda

Location: HVC Studio A, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://kilmer.house.gov/

Contacts: Rachel Kelly, Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer, 1 202 225 5916

Access through HVC 117

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 10:45 AM Seattle Sounders FC Media Day – Seattle Sounders FC Media Day, with event including team training session, press conference, and media match. Speakers include players, General Manager Garth Lagerwey, Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, and Sporting Director Chris Henderson

Location: CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.SoundersFC.com

Contacts: Alex Caulfield, Seattle Sounders, AlexC@SoundersFC.com, 1 206 512 1225; Matt Winter, Seattle Sounders, MattW@SoundersFC.com, 1 206 512 1215; Kelly Schutz, Seattle Sounders, KellyS@SoundersFC.com, 1 206 512 1207;

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, second weekend – 2nd Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, concluding weekend. Artists include Jaewoo Jung, Khambatta Dance Company and Kyoung-Shin Kim

Location: Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://seattleidf.org/

Contacts: Jennifer Rice, Seattle International Dance Festival, rice1234@yahoo.com, 1 206 450 7054

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 01 – Tuesday, Mar. 03 ChefConnect Charlotte event

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport, 18740 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.acfchefs.org/, https://twitter.com/acfchefs

Contacts: ACF, helpdesk@acfchefs.net, 1 904 824 4468

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 01 – Wednesday, Mar. 04 Innovations Conference – Innovations Conference, for professionals dedicated to improving and enhancing teaching and learning, leadership and management

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.league.org, https://twitter.com/followtheleague

Contacts: Judy Greenfield, League Events, greenfield@league.org, 1 480 705 8200 x200

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 01 – Tuesday, Mar. 03 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference – American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference. Speakers include Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and Ted Cruz; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen, Cory Booker and Bob Menendez; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and fellow Dem Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Brad Sherman, Mikie Sherrill, Brenda Lawrence, Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger, Angie Craig, Elaine Luria, Ted Deutch, Juan Vargas, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel, Chris Pappas, Nita Lowey, Eliot Engel, Adam Smith, Josh Gottheimer, and Brenda Lawrence; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and fellow GOP Reps. Will Hurd, David Kustoff, Ann Wagner, Michael Waltz, Virginia Foxx, Lee Zeldin, Liz Cheney, and Michael McCaul; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (via satellite)

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.policyconference.org, https://twitter.com/AIPAC

Contacts: AIPAC press, press@aipac.org, 1 202 639 5273

Members of the media planning to cover the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference must apply for press credentials at https://form.jotform.com/eharmon/aipac-policy-conference-2020—pres * For questions about press credentials, please email pc20press@gmail.com