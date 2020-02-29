Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — CJ Elleby scored 21, Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Washington State completed a season-sweep of rival Washington with a 78-74 win. The Cougars swept the season series for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Washington State built a big halftime lead, watched Washington rally to take the lead midway through the second half before the Cougars rallied and held on in the closing minutes. Jaden McDaniels led Washington with 19 points. The Huskies snapped a nine-game losing streak last Saturday with a win over California, but lost yet another close game in conference play.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon celebrated its latest Pac-12 title with an 88-57 rout of Washington State as Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally dominated inside and Sabrina Ionescu dished out 12 assists. Hebard had 28 points and 14 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season, while Sabally finished with 22 points and seven rebounds without playing in the fourth quarter. Ionescu added 12 points for No. 3 Oregon. Jovana Subasic led WSU with 17 points in the sixth consecutive loss for the Cougars.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman came off the bench to score 22 points, Taylor Jones scored 21 with eight rebounds and No. 17 Oregon State dominated the fourth quarter to turn back Washington 75-61. Goodman hit 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range, while Jones sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Beavers (21-8, 9-8 Pac-12 Conference). Amber Melgoza poured in 34 points for Washington (13-15, 5-12), moving her into 10th place on the Huskies’ all-time scoring list with 1,676 points. The total was one point off her season high.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer has long exhibited an insatiable urge to raise the expectations for his team. Nothing seems to be changing even though the Sounders enter the upcoming season as league champs. There’s always the challenge of trying to become the first Major League Soccer team to repeat as champion in nearly a decade. Seattle opens the season Sunday hosting Chicago. The Sounders will have a second star on their crest and an even larger target on their backs within an improving and expanded MLS.