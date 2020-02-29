Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ABORTION FUNDING BAN

Bill banning public funding to abortion providers advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions was approved by a panel of lawmakers despite opposition from some who said it didn’t go far enough. The House State Affairs Committee sent the legislation to the full House Friday. Federal and state laws already ban public funding for abortion except for in certain circumstances, such as in cases of rape or incest or when the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon. A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.

AP-US-JAIL ESCAPEE CAPTURED

Inmate who escaped Utah jail caught in Idaho 4 days later

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a California man convicted of mail fraud who escaped from a Utah jail by posing as a fellow inmate whose time had come to be released was captured in Idaho. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Kaleb Wiewandt was arrested Friday on Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home, Idaho. The 40-year-old Wiewandt was allowed to leave a county jail in Ogden, Utah, on Tuesday because staff thought he was a fellow inmate who was supposed to be freed that night, authorities said. The fellow inmate has been accused of helping Wiewandt.

AP-US-SAGE-GROUSE-ENERGY-LEASES

US judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases sold on public lands that are home to the declining bird species greater sage grouse. The ruling doesn’t prevent the administration from selling the leases at a later date. But opponents hope the delay can help them make the case that drilling should not be allowed in areas with sage grouse. The judge said the Trump administration illegally curtailed public comment on the sales that included more than 1,300 square miles in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Wyoming’s governor says millions of dollars from the sales already has been incorporated into the state’s budget.

WHISKY SALES SCOTCHED

Idaho couple charged over illegally selling $3K in whisky

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police have arrested a couple suspected of selling more than $3,000 worth of Scotch whisky from a Coeur d’Alene storage unit to undercover agents. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported that Cynthia and John Bray each face felony charges of criminal conspiracy to sell liquor without a license and selling liquor without a license. The Brays told authorities they were trying to get rid of over 100 boxes of Scotch from a storage unit where it was shipped because of trade disagreements, but instead shipped the boxes to Idaho and planned to sell it across the state without proper authorization. They are scheduled to appear in court in March.

MORMON CRICKETS

Mormon crickets reported early this year in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Mormon crickets, the grasshopper-like insects that pose threats to crops and drivers. are hatching early this year in northern Nevada. KRVN-TV reports that the Nevada Department of Agriculture has confirmed some of the earliest hatchings of Mormon crickets in years. The department reports the first occurred Feb. 22 in Winnemucca. Mormon crickets pose a safety threat to drivers because they get squished and make roads slick. Off the roads, outbreak levels of Mormon crickets can devastate farmers’ crops. The crickets are named after Mormon pioneers whose forage and grain fields were devoured by the insects. The crickets turn up in numerous states across the West, including Nevada, Utah, Idaho and Oregon.