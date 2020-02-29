Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST COAST

New coronavirus cases of unknown origin found on West Coast

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming three patients were infected by unknown means. Authorities say the patients _ an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington, and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school _ hadn’t recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person. Earlier U.S. cases involved people who were evacuated from China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and American passengers from a cruise ship in Japan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

2 new coronavirus cases identified in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials announced two new coronavirus cases Friday night, a woman who had recently traveled to South Korea and a high school student whose school will be closed and sanitized. The high school student attends Jackson High School in Everett, Washington, said Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish County Health District. The student had not traveled recently, and authorities were unsure how that person contracted the disease. The other case in Washington was a woman in in King County in her 50s who had recently traveled to South Korea, authorities said. Both patients weren’t seriously ill.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon. A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.

AP-US-SAGE-GROUSE-ENERGY-LEASES

US judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases sold on public lands that are home to the declining bird species greater sage grouse. The ruling doesn’t prevent the administration from selling the leases at a later date. But opponents hope the delay can help them make the case that drilling should not be allowed in areas with sage grouse. The judge said the Trump administration illegally curtailed public comment on the sales that included more than 1,300 square miles in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Wyoming’s governor says millions of dollars from the sales already has been incorporated into the state’s budget.

FELON-HOMEMADE ARSENAL

Felon on supervision accused of having ‘ghost gun’ arsenal

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man who went to prison on a gun charge amassed an arsenal of homemade “ghost guns” after his release even though he was on federal supervision. Nathan Brasfield, of Edmonds, began a three-year term of supervised release in October 2017. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said in a federal complaint unsealed Thursday that when agents searched his home and vehicle on Feb. 6 they found dozens of guns as well as several machines used in the home manufacturing of firearms. Brasfield’s attorney declined to comment.

CHLORINE PLANT FIRE

Fire at chlorine plant causes shelter-in-place alert

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a chlorine plant in Longview, Washington, caused officials to warn people nearby to stay inside. Longview Police & Fire says crews were sent Thursday night to an industrial structure fire at HASA, Inc., and found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the multistory building. The Department of Ecology and others monitored air quality, water runoff and other environmental concerns and authorities told residents downwind to stay inside . The shelter-in-place order was lifted early Friday after chlorine bleach vapors were not detected by air monitors beyond several hundred feet of the incident. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DISCRIMINATION COUNTY SETTLEMENTS

Washington state county settles 3 discrimination lawsuits

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Snohomish County officials in Washington state have agreed to pay $750,000 to settle three discrimination lawsuits filed by former employees who worked under the same county prosecutor. The Herald reported that the lawsuits focused on the culture under former county prosecutor Mark Roe, who multiple employees accuse of creating a hostile workplace that included insensitive comments, crude innuendos and derogatory slurs. The three settlements included $175,000, $325,000 and $250,000 payments to the former employees. A fourth civil lawsuit is still ongoing in King County Superior Court. Roe declined to comment on the specifics of the settlements.

BC-RV PARK-NEGLIGENCE LAWSUIT

Ex-tenant sues RV park for negligence over living conditions

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A former tenant at an RV Park south of Warrenton, Oregon, has filed a lawsuit against the owner alleging negligence over living conditions in a trailer. The Astorian reports Sandra Holloway moved a “dry trailer” at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Park with her adult son in 2018. She says she was told to use a spigot near her unit for water, and the park’s shared bathroom for a toilet and shower. She claims the water from the spigot and bathroom was dirty and smelled and that the trailer had mold, no lock and other problems. Ken Hick, of Resources Northwest Inc., the owner of the mobile home park, couldn’t be reached for comment.

METH POSSESSION SALE-SENTENCED

Man gets 14 years for selling meth in Washington state

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to 14 years in federal prison after he was found in Washington state in possession of about 90 pounds of methamphetamine. Yakima Herald-Republic reported that 40-year-old Martel Chavez-Mendoza was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last year to distributing the drug. Prosecutors dropped multiple charges in exchange for the guilty plea including conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and returning to the United States after deportation. Authorities say Chavez-Mendoza was arrested in 2018 after selling meth to an undercover informant. Chavez-Mendoza is scheduled for deportation and is barred from returning to the U.S. in addition to his prison sentence.