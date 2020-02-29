Portland faces Atlanta on 5-game road skid

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland Trail Blazers (26-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Atlanta looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Hawks are 12-18 in home games. Atlanta averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 5-16 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-21 away from home. Portland is 6-3 in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers won the last matchup between these two teams 124-113 on Nov. 10. Damian Lillard scored 30 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young leads the Hawks with 9.3 assists and scores 29.9 points per game. John Collins is shooting 63.5 percent and averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

CJ McCollum ranks second on the Trail Blazers averaging 22 points and grabbing 4.0 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony has averaged 14.3 points and totaled 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (elbow), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (abdominal).

Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (groin).

