Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1=
State Play-In=
Kamiah 42, Butte County 41
Class 2A District 4=
State Playin=
Grangeville 45, Declo 31
Class 2A=
State Play-In=
Malad 41, Firth 37
Class 3A=
State Play-In=
Marsh Valley 62, Timberlake 50
Class 4A District 3=
State Play-In=
Bishop Kelly 64, Pocatello 43
Class 5A District 3=
State Play-In=
Timberline 49, Madison 45
Class 5A=
State Play-In=
Lake City 60, Lewiston 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
