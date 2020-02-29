Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 5:45 pm

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1=

State Play-In=

Kamiah 42, Butte County 41

Class 2A District 4=

State Playin=

Grangeville 45, Declo 31

Class 2A=

State Play-In=

Malad 41, Firth 37

Class 3A=

State Play-In=

Marsh Valley 62, Timberlake 50

Class 4A District 3=

State Play-In=

Bishop Kelly 64, Pocatello 43

Class 5A District 3=

State Play-In=

Timberline 49, Madison 45

Class 5A=

State Play-In=

Lake City 60, Lewiston 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply