Washington Daybook

Saturday, Feb. 29 12:00 PM Washington State Sen. Rebecca Saldana holds 37th Legislative District town hall meeting

Location: New Holly Gathering Hall, 7054 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Nicole Herrera, Washington State Senate Democrats, Nicole.Herrera@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7050

Sunday, Mar. 01 – Tuesday, Mar. 03 ChefConnect Charlotte event

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport, 18740 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.acfchefs.org/, https://twitter.com/acfchefs

Contacts: ACF, helpdesk@acfchefs.net, 1 904 824 4468

Sunday, Mar. 01 – Wednesday, Mar. 04 Innovations Conference – Innovations Conference, for professionals dedicated to improving and enhancing teaching and learning, leadership and management

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.league.org, https://twitter.com/followtheleague

Contacts: Judy Greenfield, League Events, greenfield@league.org, 1 480 705 8200 x200

Sunday, Mar. 01 – Tuesday, Mar. 03 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference – American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference. Speakers include Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and Ted Cruz; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen, Cory Booker and Bob Menendez; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and fellow Dem Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Brad Sherman, Mikie Sherrill, Brenda Lawrence, Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger, Angie Craig, Elaine Luria, Ted Deutch, Juan Vargas, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel, Chris Pappas, Nita Lowey, Eliot Engel, Adam Smith, Josh Gottheimer, and Brenda Lawrence; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and fellow GOP Reps. Will Hurd, David Kustoff, Ann Wagner, Michael Waltz, Virginia Foxx, Lee Zeldin, Liz Cheney, and Michael McCaul; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (via satellite)

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.policyconference.org, https://twitter.com/AIPAC

Contacts: AIPAC press, press@aipac.org, 1 202 639 5273

Members of the media planning to cover the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference must apply for press credentials at https://form.jotform.com/eharmon/aipac-policy-conference-2020—pres * For questions about press credentials, please email pc20press@gmail.com

Monday, Mar. 02 – Tuesday, Mar. 03 7:00 AM National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference continues – National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference continues, co-sponsored by Food Research and Action Center and Feeding America. Day two speakers include Dem Rep. Kim Schrier, former Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Maya Wiley, and former Secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy Bruce Mehlman

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.antihungerpolicyconference.org, https://twitter.com/fractweets

Contacts: Emily Pickren, FRAC communications, epickren@frac.org, 1 202 640 1118

Monday, Mar. 02 – Thursday, Mar. 05 Washington Winegrowers Association Convention and Trade Show

Location: Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wawinegrowers.org

Contacts: Katlyn Straub , Washington Winegrowers Comms, Katlyn@wawinegrowers.org , 1 509 782 8234