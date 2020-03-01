Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

UNDATED (AP) — The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. Health officials say the man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions. More than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus. A woman in her 40s who works at the facility and a resident in her 70s have tested positive for the virus. Officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because people are being infected by unknown means.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s first coronavirus case emerged on Friday. The infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be closed for three days. The Lake Oswego School District sent robocalls to parents saying that Forest Hills Elementary school will be closed until Wednesday, and will be deep cleaned by maintenance workers. State health authorities planned to spend the weekend trying to find everyone the unidentified person, who was in a hospital, had been in contact with. Hours before the case emerged, the state ramped up efforts to combat an outbreak amid potential challenges including closing schools, businesses and events, and sustained shortages of medical supplies.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon. A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.