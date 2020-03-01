Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored 27 points as No. 3 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s 86-76 to sweep the season series between the West Coast Conference rivals. Corey Kispert added 20 points and Killian Tillie 13 for Gonzaga, which previously won the conference regular-season title for the eighth consecutive season. Jordan Ford scored 28 points and Malik Fitts 15 for Saint Mary’s, which earlier in February lost 90-60 at home to Gonzaga. It was the worst home loss for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 25 points and 15 assists, John Collins added 24 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-117 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Atlanta, the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting team this season, dazzled beyond the arc for the second night in a row. The Hawks shot 42.9% on 42 attempts and have 37 treys in two games. De’Andre Hunter picked up where fellow rookie Cam Reddish left off the night before against Brooklyn, hitting six 3s to score 22 points. CJ McCollum finished with 35 points and Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Portland has dropped three straight and six of seven to fall nine games under .500.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LeeAnne Wirth had 14 points while twin sister Jenn Wirth had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Gonzaga wrapped up the regular season with a 56-42 victory over Portland. Gonzaga (28-2, 17-1 WCC) has already clinched the West Coast Conference regular season title. The Bulldogs have won five straight going into the conference tournament. Haylee Andrews had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (18-11, 11-7 WCC), which has already secured at least a fourth-place finish in the standings.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DJ Mitchell had a career-high 25 points as Santa Clara edged past Portland 73-68. Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos. Jacob Tryon led the Pilots with 15 points and nine rebounds.