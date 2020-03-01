Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency

The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. Health officials say the man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions. More than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus. A woman in her 40s who works at the facility and a resident in her 70s have tested positive for the virus. Officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because people are being infected by unknown means.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

2 new coronavirus cases identified in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials announced two new coronavirus cases Friday night, a woman who had recently traveled to South Korea and a high school student whose school will be closed and sanitized. The high school student attends Jackson High School in Everett, Washington, said Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish County Health District. The student had not traveled recently, and authorities were unsure how that person contracted the disease. The other case in Washington was a woman in in King County in her 50s who had recently traveled to South Korea, authorities said. Both patients weren’t seriously ill.

SKI AREA-LAWSUIT

Central Oregon ski area sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

RAPE SENTENCE

Western Washington man gets 20 years for raping child

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A 42-year-old northwestern Washington man who raped a 12-year-old girl who suffers from a mental disorder has been sentenced to 20 years and five months in prison. The Peninsula Daily News reported Thursday that Byron G. Midkiff received the sentence in Clallam County Superior Court. Midkiff pleaded guilty in January to two counts of second-degree rape of a child with domestic violence and two counts of second-degree child molestation with domestic violence. Midkiff apologized for what he had put the family through.

APNEWSALERT

Health officials in Washington state announce two new coronavirus cases.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state announce two new coronavirus cases.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon. A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.

AP-US-OBIT-KUGLIN

Montana open government champion John Kuglin dies at 78

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — John Kuglin, a former Associated Press bureau chief for Montana and Wyoming, has died at age 78. His son, reporter and editor Tom Kuglin, said Saturday his father died overnight at home in Helena after a prolonged illness. John Kuglin started the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline in 1988 as a way to give journalists and citizens free legal advice about public records and open government meetings. Kuglin oversaw coverage of some of Montana’s biggest stories, including the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in 1996 and the FBI standoff with the anti-government Freemen that same year. He retired in 2005.

AP-US-SAGE-GROUSE-ENERGY-LEASES

US judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases sold on public lands that are home to the declining bird species greater sage grouse. The ruling doesn’t prevent the administration from selling the leases at a later date. But opponents hope the delay can help them make the case that drilling should not be allowed in areas with sage grouse. The judge said the Trump administration illegally curtailed public comment on the sales that included more than 1,300 square miles in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Wyoming’s governor says millions of dollars from the sales already has been incorporated into the state’s budget.

FELON-HOMEMADE ARSENAL

Felon on supervision accused of having ‘ghost gun’ arsenal

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man who went to prison on a gun charge amassed an arsenal of homemade “ghost guns” after his release even though he was on federal supervision. Nathan Brasfield, of Edmonds, began a three-year term of supervised release in October 2017. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said in a federal complaint unsealed Thursday that when agents searched his home and vehicle on Feb. 6 they found dozens of guns as well as several machines used in the home manufacturing of firearms. Brasfield’s attorney declined to comment.

CHLORINE PLANT FIRE

Fire at chlorine plant causes shelter-in-place alert

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a chlorine plant in Longview, Washington, caused officials to warn people nearby to stay inside. Longview Police & Fire says crews were sent Thursday night to an industrial structure fire at HASA, Inc., and found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the multistory building. The Department of Ecology and others monitored air quality, water runoff and other environmental concerns and authorities told residents downwind to stay inside . The shelter-in-place order was lifted early Friday after chlorine bleach vapors were not detected by air monitors beyond several hundred feet of the incident. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.