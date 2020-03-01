Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Mar. 03 – Wednesday, Mar. 04 7:00 AM National Association of Counties Legislative Conference continues – National Association of Counties Legislative Conference continues. Speakers today include Election Assistance Commission Commissioner Ben Hovland, FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Director Dr Susan Mayne and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment Maureen Sullivan * Agenda also includes Capitol Hill briefing on ‘The Intersection of Health and Justice: A Look inside County Jails’, with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rm 485, Russell Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC (12:30 PM EST)

Location: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.naco.org, https://twitter.com/NACoTweets

Contacts: Paul Guequierre, NACo communications, pguequierre@naco.org, 1 202 942 4271

Tuesday, Mar. 03 6:30 PM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784