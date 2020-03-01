Portland faces Orlando, looks to end 3-game slide

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland Trail Blazers (26-35, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup against Orlando after losing three games in a row.

The Magic are 16-14 on their home court. Orlando gives up 106.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 10-22 on the road. Portland has an 8-22 record against opponents over .500.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Magic 118-103 in their last matchup on Dec. 20. Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is averaging 19.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier is shooting 50.7 percent and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Hassan Whiteside has shot 61.2 percent and is averaging 16 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 3.7 made 3-pointers and scored 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 112 points, 44.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Anfernee Simons: day to day (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (groin).

