Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some items belonging to a missing woman have been found in rural Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed some items were found, but wouldn’t specify what was found or the exact location. Allyson Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. Authorities suspended the search after leads ran out. Her mother has continued to organize private searches.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is releasing a strategy that describes plans to overhaul its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. The Education for Seapower Strategy 2020 is the Navy’s first unified, comprehensive education strategy. It was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release. The Navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate’s degrees to young sailors and Marines, at no cost to them. It plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system and enact new policies to reward those who pursue educational opportunities.

UNDATED (AP) — The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. Health officials say the man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions. More than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus. A woman in her 40s who works at the facility and a resident in her 70s have tested positive for the virus. Officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because people are being infected by unknown means.