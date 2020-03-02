Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area. The man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of the virus. Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases. State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some items belonging to a missing woman have been found in rural Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed some items were found, but wouldn’t specify what was found or the exact location. Allyson Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. Authorities suspended the search after leads ran out. Her mother has continued to organize private searches.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An assault charged has been dismissed against a Washington state man accused in a beating that left a father of two dead. The Spokesman-Review reports detectives are pursuing new leads. A first-degree assault charge was dismissed against Joseph R.W. Riley, who was accused of beating Daniel G. Jarman outside a Spokane Valley bar on Dec. 29. Jarman died in a hospital five days later. Two women who had accompanied Jarman to bars that night identified Riley as the assailant. Riley says he was at home with his wife and children at the time.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials announced two new coronavirus cases Friday night, a woman who had recently traveled to South Korea and a high school student whose school will be closed and sanitized. The high school student attends Jackson High School in Everett, Washington, said Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish County Health District. The student had not traveled recently, and authorities were unsure how that person contracted the disease. The other case in Washington was a woman in in King County in her 50s who had recently traveled to South Korea, authorities said. Both patients weren’t seriously ill.