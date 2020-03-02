Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored two second-half goals, the second in the third minute of stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders opened their MLS Cup defense with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday. Seattle started the day parading the MLS championship trophy through the streets and unveiling its second championship banner. Morris was the difference after coming on as a substitute at halftime. His goal in the 62nd minute off a cross from Cristian Roldan pulled Seattle even. The two connected again in stoppage time. Off a corner kick from João Paulo, Roldan whipped a header across the front of goal and Morris was standing at the back post to nod it home. Robert Berić scored in the 46th minute for Chicago, playing under new coach Raphael Wicky,

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 in the season opener for both teams. Molino’s first goal in the 51st minute came after a scoreless first half. Tied at 1-all, Luis Amarilla’s header put the Loons ahead in the 76th minute before Molino’s second goal some two minutes later. Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick for the Timbers, embarking in their 10th season in Major League Soccer.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Destiny Slocum added 17 and the No. 17 Oregon State women ended the regular season with a 73-58 victory over Washington State. Aleah Goodman added 15 points and Taylor Jones 10 for the Beavers, who will be the sixth seed in the Pac-12 tournament and have a rematch against the 11th-seeded Cougars in the first round on Thursday. Ula Motuga scored 13 points with Cherilyn Molina, Jovana Subasic and Borislava Hristova adding 12 each for WSU. Hristova moved one point past USC’s Tina Thompson (1994-97) for 11th on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list at 2,250.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 24 points and Satou Sabally added 20 to lead No. 3 Oregon to a 92-56 rout of Washington. Three other Ducks (28-2, 17-1 Pac-12) also finished in double figures as reserve Taylor Chavez had 14, Sabrina Ionescu 13 points and 11 assists and Minyon Moore 11 points. Seniors Hebard, Ionescu and Moore left the game with 4:27 remaining to a loud ovation along with Sabally, who was also honored on Senior Day since she has declared for the WNBA draft. Alexis Griggsby and Mai-Loni led the Huskies (13-16, 5-13) with 11 points each.