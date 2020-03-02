Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

IDAHO STATESMAN-UNIONIZE

BOISE — Journalists at a major daily newspaper in Idaho announced plans to unionize on Monday. All of the eligible newsroom employees at the Idaho Statesman in Boise signed onto the plan to form the Idaho News Guild, according to a prepared statement sent out by the group. They asked the newspaper’s owner, McClatchy Co., to voluntarily recognize the union. SENT: 350 words.

LETHAL INJECTION SECRECY-LAWSUIT

Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under the Idaho Public Records Act. The American Bar Association, the Idaho Press Club and others filed the friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit brought by University of Idaho Professor Aliza Cover against the Idaho Department of Correction. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 300 words by 4 p.m.

ALSO:

YELLOWSTONE-BISON: Yellowstone begins bison captures as it seeks to cull herd

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON: 3rd coronavirus case in Oregon

ABORTION-IDAHO: Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed