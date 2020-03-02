Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL BEATING-CHARGE DISMISSED

Charge dropped in fatal beating outside Washington state bar

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An assault charged has been dismissed against a Washington state man accused in a beating that left a father of two dead. The Spokesman-Review reports detectives are pursuing new leads. A first-degree assault charge was dismissed against Joseph R.W. Riley, who was accused of beating Daniel G. Jarman outside a Spokane Valley bar on Dec. 29. Jarman died in a hospital five days later. Two women who had accompanied Jarman to bars that night identified Riley as the assailant. Riley says he was at home with his wife and children at the time.

SKI AREA-LAWSUIT

Central Oregon ski area sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

SMOKING AGE

Idaho Senate rejects bill to raise smoking age to 21

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have rejected legislation raising the legal smoking age to 21. The Idaho Senate rejected the bill with a 22-10 vote on Thursday. President Donald Trump and the Food and Drug Administration approved raising the federal minimum age in December. That makes it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone under 21. The Idaho legislation would have outlawed possessing tobacco by anyone 18 to 20. Backers say the law would help prevent young people from becoming addicted to tobacco and its many negative health effects. Opponents said they didn’t think it necessary for the state to match federal law.

SCHOOL DISTRICT SPENDING FREEZE

S. Idaho school faces budget shortfall, spending freeze

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho school district says it will freeze most spending through June due to a $1.4 million budget shortfall. The Twin Falls School District says a drop in student numbers meant less money from the state, and that the district underestimated the cost of a classification of employees that includes custodians and secretaries. Superintendent Brady Dickinson tells The Times-News in a story on Thursday that the district will avoid going into the red by using reserve money and cutting back on supplies, field trips and teacher conferences. Dickinson says school athletics will not be impacted.

EARTHQUAKE-YELLOWSTONE

Small earthquake shakes area near Yellowstone National Park

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A small earthquake has shaken an area near Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake was felt just after 6 a.m. Saturday near Cliff Lake about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of West Yellowstone. The USGS report says the quake had a 3.9 preliminary magnitude and was 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) deep. There were no immediate reports of damage. Residents from West Yellowstone to Bozeman reported feeling it.

ABORTION FUNDING BAN

Bill banning public funding to abortion providers advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions was approved by a panel of lawmakers despite opposition from some who said it didn’t go far enough. The House State Affairs Committee sent the legislation to the full House Friday. Federal and state laws already ban public funding for abortion except for in certain circumstances, such as in cases of rape or incest or when the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services.