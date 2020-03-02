Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Missing woman’s belongings found in rural Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some items belonging to a missing woman have been found in rural Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed some items were found, but wouldn’t specify what was found or the exact location. Allyson Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. Authorities suspended the search after leads ran out. Her mother has continued to organize private searches.

Central Oregon ski area sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

Navy to overhaul its education system as US advantages erode

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is releasing a strategy that describes plans to overhaul its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. The Education for Seapower Strategy 2020 is the Navy’s first unified, comprehensive education strategy. It was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release. The Navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate’s degrees to young sailors and Marines, at no cost to them. It plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system and enact new policies to reward those who pursue educational opportunities.

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency

The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. Health officials say the man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions. More than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus. A woman in her 40s who works at the facility and a resident in her 70s have tested positive for the virus. Officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because people are being infected by unknown means.

Oregon has 1st coronavirus case: elementary school employee

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s first coronavirus case emerged on Friday. The infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be closed for three days. The Lake Oswego School District sent robocalls to parents saying that Forest Hills Elementary school will be closed until Wednesday, and will be deep cleaned by maintenance workers. State health authorities planned to spend the weekend trying to find everyone the unidentified person, who was in a hospital, had been in contact with. Hours before the case emerged, the state ramped up efforts to combat an outbreak amid potential challenges including closing schools, businesses and events, and sustained shortages of medical supplies.

Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon. A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.

US judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases sold on public lands that are home to the declining bird species greater sage grouse. The ruling doesn’t prevent the administration from selling the leases at a later date. But opponents hope the delay can help them make the case that drilling should not be allowed in areas with sage grouse. The judge said the Trump administration illegally curtailed public comment on the sales that included more than 1,300 square miles in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Wyoming’s governor says millions of dollars from the sales already has been incorporated into the state’s budget.

Ex-tenant sues RV park for negligence over living conditions

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A former tenant at an RV Park south of Warrenton, Oregon, has filed a lawsuit against the owner alleging negligence over living conditions in a trailer. The Astorian reports Sandra Holloway moved a “dry trailer” at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Park with her adult son in 2018. She says she was told to use a spigot near her unit for water, and the park’s shared bathroom for a toilet and shower. She claims the water from the spigot and bathroom was dirty and smelled and that the trailer had mold, no lock and other problems. Ken Hick, of Resources Northwest Inc., the owner of the mobile home park, couldn’t be reached for comment.