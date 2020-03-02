Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area. The man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of the virus. Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases. State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.

Missing woman’s belongings found in rural Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some items belonging to a missing woman have been found in rural Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed some items were found, but wouldn’t specify what was found or the exact location. Allyson Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. Authorities suspended the search after leads ran out. Her mother has continued to organize private searches.

Charge dropped in fatal beating outside Washington state bar

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An assault charged has been dismissed against a Washington state man accused in a beating that left a father of two dead. The Spokesman-Review reports detectives are pursuing new leads. A first-degree assault charge was dismissed against Joseph R.W. Riley, who was accused of beating Daniel G. Jarman outside a Spokane Valley bar on Dec. 29. Jarman died in a hospital five days later. Two women who had accompanied Jarman to bars that night identified Riley as the assailant. Riley says he was at home with his wife and children at the time.

2 new coronavirus cases identified in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials announced two new coronavirus cases Friday night, a woman who had recently traveled to South Korea and a high school student whose school will be closed and sanitized. The high school student attends Jackson High School in Everett, Washington, said Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish County Health District. The student had not traveled recently, and authorities were unsure how that person contracted the disease. The other case in Washington was a woman in in King County in her 50s who had recently traveled to South Korea, authorities said. Both patients weren’t seriously ill.

Central Oregon ski area sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

Western Washington man gets 20 years for raping child

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A 42-year-old northwestern Washington man who raped a 12-year-old girl who suffers from a mental disorder has been sentenced to 20 years and five months in prison. The Peninsula Daily News reported Thursday that Byron G. Midkiff received the sentence in Clallam County Superior Court. Midkiff pleaded guilty in January to two counts of second-degree rape of a child with domestic violence and two counts of second-degree child molestation with domestic violence. Midkiff apologized for what he had put the family through.

Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon. A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.

Montana open government champion John Kuglin dies at 78

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — John Kuglin, a former Associated Press bureau chief for Montana and Wyoming, has died at age 78. His son, reporter and editor Tom Kuglin, said Saturday his father died overnight at home in Helena after a prolonged illness. John Kuglin started the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline in 1988 as a way to give journalists and citizens free legal advice about public records and open government meetings. Kuglin oversaw coverage of some of Montana’s biggest stories, including the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in 1996 and the FBI standoff with the anti-government Freemen that same year. He retired in 2005.

US judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases sold on public lands that are home to the declining bird species greater sage grouse. The ruling doesn’t prevent the administration from selling the leases at a later date. But opponents hope the delay can help them make the case that drilling should not be allowed in areas with sage grouse. The judge said the Trump administration illegally curtailed public comment on the sales that included more than 1,300 square miles in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Wyoming’s governor says millions of dollars from the sales already has been incorporated into the state’s budget.