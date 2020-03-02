Northwest Natural: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.7 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.26 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $247.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.7 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $746.4 million.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings to be $2.25 to $2.45 per share.

Northwest Natural shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN