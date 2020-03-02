Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 12:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials said Monday officials said they would purchase a hotel to use as a hospital and provide housing for vulnerable homeless people amid outbreak fears. By Rachel La Corte and Lisa Baumann. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

NAVY EDUCATION STRATEGY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The U.S. Navy is overhauling its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries, according to a strategy released Monday. By Jennifer McDermott. SENT: 670 words.

SPORTS

BKW—T25 WOMEN’S BKB POLL

As women’s basketball teams finish up their regular season and turn their attention to the conference tournaments, South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain a step above everyone else. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 520 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: 3rd coronavirus case in Oregon.

ABORTION IDAHO: Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

