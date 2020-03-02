WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials said Monday officials said they would purchase a hotel to use as a hospital and provide housing for vulnerable homeless people amid outbreak fears. By Rachel La Corte and Lisa Baumann. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

With: SCHOOL CLOSURES-CORONAVIRUS: Some Washington state schools closed due to coronavirus.

US IDITAROD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Airlines confirmed Monday it will drop its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Alaska’s most famous sporting event. SENT: 430 words.

SPORTS

BBO—ROCKIES-MARINERS

Colorado plays Seattle at Peoria Sports Complex. 12:10 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—T25 COLLEGE BKB POLL

A string of losses to unranked opponents led to upheaval in the AP Top 25 this week. Kansas kept winning, strengthening its grip on No. 1. By John Marshall. SENT: 550 words.

IN BRIEF:

RIDGE SLIDE: Washington state ridge slab is sliding but slowing over time.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON: 3rd coronavirus case in Oregon.

ABORTION IDAHO: Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

BUILDING REPAIRS: Everett compiles $150M list of repairs over 20 years.