WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials said Monday as local leaders said they would purchase a hotel to use as a hospital and provide housing for vulnerable homeless people amid outbreak fears. By Rachel La Corte and Lisa Baumann. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Leaders of an American Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities Monday after an employee contracted coronavirus. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK US STATES

MIAMI — The Trump administration on Monday reassured governors that they will be reimbursed for at least some of the costs of responding to the spread of the coronavirus, as several states began setting aside millions of dollars to head off a public health crisis. By Adriana Gomez Licon. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

US IDITAROD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Airlines confirmed Monday it will drop its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Alaska’s most famous sporting event. SENT: 430 words.

SPORTS

BBO—ROCKIES-MARINERS

Colorado plays Seattle at Peoria Sports Complex. 12:10 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—T25 COLLEGE BKB POLL

A string of losses to unranked opponents led to upheaval in the AP Top 25 this week. Kansas kept winning, strengthening its grip on No. 1. By John Marshall. SENT: 550 words.

IN BRIEF:

INCARCERATED MURAL-BELLEVUE COLLEGE: President and one vice president at Bellevue College out after Japanese American incarceration mural altered.

RIDGE SLIDE: Washington state ridge slab is sliding but slowing over time.

ABORTION IDAHO: Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

BUILDING REPAIRS: Everett compiles $150M list of repairs over 20 years.