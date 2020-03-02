WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Monday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

SEATTLE — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus. By Carla K. Johnson and Gillian Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

With: SCHOOL CLOSURES-CORONAVIRUS: Some Washington state schools closed due to coronavirus.

SPORTS

BBO—ROCKIES-MARINERS

Colorado plays Seattle at Peoria Sports Complex. 12:10 p.m. PST game start.