AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Mar. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Mar. 02 – Tuesday, Mar. 03 7:00 AM National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference continues – National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference continues, co-sponsored by Food Research and Action Center and Feeding America. Day two speakers include Dem Rep. Kim Schrier, former Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Maya Wiley, and former Secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy Bruce Mehlman

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.antihungerpolicyconference.org, https://twitter.com/fractweets

Contacts: Emily Pickren, FRAC communications, epickren@frac.org, 1 202 640 1118

——————–

Monday, Mar. 02 12:55 PM International Space Station crew member speaks with students in Washington state – NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, on board the International Space Station, holds live Earth-to-space conversation with middle school students from the Seattle region, who prepared for the call by designing prototype protective footwear for astronauts through the Astro Socks Design Challenge. Event is hosted by Microsoft Education

Location: The Museum of Flight, 9404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Katherine Brown, NASA, katherine.m.brown@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1288

Media interested in covering should contact Lindsay Bayne at libayn@microsoft.com or 317-446-6058, and Ted Huetter at THuetter@museumofflight.org or 206-455-5360

——————–

Monday, Mar. 02 – Thursday, Mar. 05 Washington Winegrowers Association Convention and Trade Show

Location: Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wawinegrowers.org

Contacts: Katlyn Straub , Washington Winegrowers Comms, Katlyn@wawinegrowers.org , 1 509 782 8234

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 03 Nordstrom Q4 2019 earnings – Nordstrom Q4 2019 earnings, for the department store chain

Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Gigi Ganatra Duff, Nordstrom Media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com, 1 877 746 6228

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 03 4:45 PM Nordstrom: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Les Morris, Simon Property Group, 1 317 263 7711

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 03 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 03 Nordstrom: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Rob Campbell, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 233 6550