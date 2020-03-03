Great Ajax: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.7 million.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.1 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.9 million.

Great Ajax shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.51, a rise of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

