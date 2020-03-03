Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court that they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under public records law. The American Bar Association, the Idaho Press Club and other groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit that a University of Idaho professor brought against the Idaho Department of Correction. The department didn’t comment. The groups say information about drug suppliers should be public to ensure the state isn’t violating the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The state Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this year.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Journalists at the Idaho Statesman in Boise announced plans to unionize on Monday. The group has asked the newspaper’s owner, McClatchy Company, to voluntarily recognize the Idaho News Guild. A McClatchy spokeswoman says the company appreciates the journalists’ right to be represented by a union and is considering the request. Several news organizations across the United States have unionized in recent years as the industry continues to struggle with declining profits, ownership changes and layoffs. McClatchy is facing the same issues and filed for bankruptcy last month. Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown says unionizing is the best way to strengthen the Statesman’s newsroom.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus. A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon. The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation has been introduced making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday gave the OK for a potential hearing on the measure. Republican Sen. Todd Lakey says the legislation contains exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. He also says criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states, and Lakey says the legislation would position Idaho to impose a ban.