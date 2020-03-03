Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus. A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon. The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state. Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths Monday. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Researchers have said the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up. Meanwhile, a downtown Seattle skyscraper and about a dozen schools closed for cleaning over exposure fears.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two boys were shot inside a Northeast Portland apartment complex. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to a shooting call at 2:48 p.m. Monday. Portland Police said later Monday that a 12-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy was in serious condition. Police say preliminary information suggests the shooting happened inside an apartment and was accidental.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two men were shot in Klamath Falls and taken to a hospital early Saturday. The Herald and News reports deputies finding men with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting that happened around midnight Saturday at a mobile home park. Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said Monday authorities continued to search for a suspect. The conditions of the people shot was unknown Monday. Kaber said because of the sensitivity of certain elements of the investigation, he wasn’t yet releasing further details.