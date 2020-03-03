Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state. Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths Monday. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Researchers have said the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up. Meanwhile, a downtown Seattle skyscraper and about a dozen schools closed for cleaning over exposure fears.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle health officials say four more people have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. That brings the total in the U.S. to six. The most recent deaths from COVID-19 included four residents of a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Nationwide, the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 100 across 11 states. Vice President Mike Pence met Monday with the nation’s governors, and President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical company executives to talk about progress toward a vaccine. The nursing home cases especially troubled experts. Sick and elderly people are especially vulnerable to severe illness.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — More than 10 schools in the Puget Sound region are closed Monday as a precaution for deep cleaning over coronavirus concerns with an entire district set to close Tuesday for training. At Hazen High School in Renton — classes were canceled after a student and their parent reported flu-like symptoms and were tested for the virus. They are now self-quarantined — waiting for results. Other schools closed for cleaning include Kentwood High School and Covington Elementary school, both in the Kent School District. In Snohomish County, Frank Love Elementary School is closed in Bothell after a staff member presented flu-like symptoms. Cedar Park Christian School is also closed for cleaning.

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration is reassuring state governors they will be reimbursed for at least part of what they spend as they attempt to contain the coronavirus as it spreads throughout the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Vice President Mike Pence told governors, “Do what you’ve got to do.” Federal spending is being fast-tracked in Congress, where bipartisan negotiations are nearly complete on $7 billion to $8 billion in emergency funding. State officials say they need the money for a wide array of expenses, including protective gear, housing and transporting those under quarantine, overtime for medical workers performing lab tests and public information campaigns.